Probe ordered into irregularities in Tiruvalluvar varsity

Move follows complaints by a professor to Higher Education Department

The Higher Education Department has instituted an inquiry to look into allegations of irregularities in Tiruvalluvar University. The enquiry will be conducted by S. Malarvizhi, vice chairperson, Science City.

I. Elangovan, a professor of the University, had approached the Madras High Court and the government regarding alleged irregularities by senior officials of the University including the Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Controller of Examination. He had sought a probe by the Directorate of Anti-Vigilance and Corruption.

The complaints included wide-spread misuse of the University funds, outsourcing of confidential work of the University examination to an agency that resulted in huge financial loss to the institution. There were also alleged violations in the appointments made at the university.

Among the issues Mr. Elangovan cited were that the CoE Pakkirisamy Asokan had outsourced confidential work of University examination to an agency; there were irregularities in calling for tenders between November-December 2013 and April-May 2016 that resulted in ₹14.76 crore expense to the institution, according to the order issued by the department.

The inquiry officer will submit her report within a period of three months.