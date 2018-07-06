‘Probe on into TNPSC irregularities’

Four persons who were facing departmental action in connection with irregularities in the recruitment of Group I officers by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody and a probe is on, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Minister D. Jayakumar informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to DMK MLA K.N. Nehru (Tiruchi West), who raised the issue in the House, Mr. Jayakumar said a probe initially revealed that four officers from the Commission were involved in the irregularities and based on a complaint from the TNPSC, arrests were made by the police.

The Central Crime Branch was investigating the case. The court has a status report from police, Mr. Jayakumar said.

Mr. Nehru claimed that a majority of the officers selected were from two private coaching institutes and alleged that it led to irregularities in recruitment.