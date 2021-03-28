Probe on into charge of cash distribution

TIRUCHI

28 March 2021 01:14 IST

District election officials have taken up an inquiry into the alleged distribution of cash to a section of police personnel at a couple of stations in the Tiruchi (West) constituency on Saturday.

Tiruchi Collector-cum-District Election Officer S. Divyadharshini, who assumed charge earlier in the day, said a committee had been formed to inquire into the allegation.

It was alleged that a few persons visited the stations and handed over covers with cash to some personnel (who will be casting votes through postal ballots), asking them to vote in favour of a party candidate [allegedly belonging to an Opposition party]. Cash covers were also allegedly distributed in the houses of some officers in the city. Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, J. Loganathan, also held inquiries.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Divyadharshini said there were unconfirmed inputs that a few personnel were given cash. A committee led by an ACP and a Tahsildar had been formed to inquire into the allegations. Action would be taken based on the findings, she said.

DMK principal secretary and candidate for the Tiruchi West constituency, K.N.Nehru, in a complaint to the returning officer, charged that ‘fake news’ was being spread on social media that money had been distributed [on his behalf] to the police.

“The malafide act has been done with intent to defame me,” he said, seeking action against those involved to stop false propaganda.

Mr. Nehru told The Hindu that a complaint would be submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday.

Citing a report in a vernacular daily, he said attempts were being made to countermand the election in Tiruchi West and other constituencies.