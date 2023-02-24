Probe on into allegations of social and economic boycott of Dalits in Thenmudiyanur following their entry into temple

February 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

An inquiry has been initiated by the district administration on the allegations of social and economic boycott of Dalits by the dominant caste in Thenmudiyanur village in Tiruvannamalai district.

Mandhagini, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Tiruvannamalai, said that an inquiry into the allegations has been initiated. Along with Tiruvannamalai SP K. Karthikeyan, District Collector B. Murugesh, has been monitoring the situation in the village on the tension between various castes, she added.

It was on January 30, that the Dalits in the village entered the Muthumariamman temple for the first time in over 80 years. The temple entry was facilitated by the Collector, SP and RDO with over 300 police personnel deployed to ensure peace in the village. Subsequently, the strength of the police personnel was reduced to 50, mainly in Dalit colonies and in public places in the village.

However, a section of Dalits alleged that the people belonging to dominant castes in the village have been boycotting them in various ways since the opening of the temple for Dalits by the district administration. “My elder sister’s petty shop was burnt by the caste Hindus in the village as she was one of the Dalits who stood for the opening of the temple for all,” said 41-year-old C. Murugan, who works as a teacher educator in Chennai.

With a population of about 2,500, Dalits are the majority in Thenmudiyanur village, where around 7,000 people of more than 10 caste groups reside. It is at the Muthumariamman temple that caste Hindus in Thenmudiyanur celebrate the 12-day Pongal festival, which Dalits in the village had for long sought to partake in. The temple has been under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) for the past three decades.

Since the opening of the temple for Dalits, it has been alleged that the caste Hindus in the village have cut off water supply to the small farmlands owned by the Dalits. Dalit farm labourers in the village have been removed from their jobs, a social and economic boycott imposed on them, forcing them to travel to nearby villages to earn a livelihood or even buy provisions, it is alleged.

Even the parai (traditional drum) artistes from the community have been banned from performing at village functions such as weddings, funerals, and initiation ceremonies, they alleged. “We are planning to meet the Collector Murugesh on Monday at the grievances meeting in the Collectorate, to highlight our plight to him,” Murugan said.