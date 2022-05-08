Probe into Vignesh’s death should be fair, transparent: CPI(M)

Seeing bad behaviour from the police despite regime change, says party State secretary K. Balakrishnan

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Friday sought for a fair and transparent probe into the custodial death of Vignesh, citing the statement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Legislative Assembly that the CB-CID has been directed to convert it into a murder case and frame charges.

In a statement, he termed the autopsy report, which revealed multiple injuries on Vignesh’s body, as shocking.

Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out that in the previous AIADMK regime there were instances of police crossing their limits and despite a regime change for over an year, “we are seeing bad behaviour from the police.”

He also urged the State government to undertake measures to reform the police and ensure they respect the legal rights, safety and human rights of all people.

Separately, Mr. Balakrishnan wrote to Mr. Stalin, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, flagging the issues of demolition of encroachments on waterbodies, poromboke and temple lands and asked for it to be stopped.

He said the clearing of encroachments should be stopped till the high-level committee, appointed by the State government, submits its report.