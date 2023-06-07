‘Probe into Tirupattur railway track motor point box damage nearing completion’

June 07, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A detailed probe by the Government Railway Police (GRP) into the alleged damage to the motor point box on the up-line (towards Chennai) near Tirupattur railway station is nearing completion.

V. Ponram, Superintendent of Police, GRP (Chennai division), told The Hindu that the inquiry had found motives for the damage to the motor point box, which led to non-functioning of the signalling system.

The box is electronically operated by the station manager through a computerised signal operating board, at his office, for interlocking the main and loop lines for express train services.

According to police, the possibility of sabotage was not ruled out. “We have some idea about the motive. Only around 10% of the case has to be cracked and will be done in a day or two,” Mr. Ponram said, adding that those who were involved in the incident were outsiders, not the locals.

According to officials, in the wee hours on Monday, the station manager of the Tirupattur railway station did not receive a green light on his computerised signal board for interlocking. Immediately, an inspection was carried out and it was found that the motor point box’s upper portion had been damaged.

It was initially reported that a K. Gokul, 30, who was said to be in an inebriated state, had allegedly tried to break the box. Officials said that train services were not affected as the signalling system was repaired and there was no damage to the box’s electrical equipment.

On an average, around 70 trains are operated on the Chennai-Salem route every day through Tirupattur railway station.