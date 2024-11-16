Probe into plaint on sexual harassment of school students initiated in Tiruvannamalai

:

A government-aided higher secondary school in Tiruvannamalai has come under the scanner of the district police after the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) filed a complaint on sexual harassment of students by the school authorities.

The DCPU officials said that a team led by DCPO K. Selvi lodged a formal complaint with the All Women Police Station (AWPS) on November 11 based on a preliminary inquiry conducted by the officials in the school. “During our interaction with girl students as part of an awareness programme, affected students reported incidents of sexual harassment on the campus,” an official told The Hindu.

Initial inquiry revealed that the team visited the school on November 7 to create awareness among students and teachers on child rights and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The officials said that the two-day awareness programme was held in two separate sessions for boys and girls in the campus. Most of the complaints on sexual harassment were received from girl students of classes IX-XII.

They also submitted written complaints on sexual harassment to the team during the awareness session. Those accused of sexual harassment charges by students are teachers.

The officials said that such awareness sessions are held regularly in educational institutions such as schools, colleges, diploma institutes to ensure child safety. On an average, 12-13 child abuse cases are registered with the DCPU every month.

Following the awareness session, the team apprised Tiruvannamalai Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian of the sexual harassment complaints filed by the students. Subsequently, the DCPO filed a complaint with the AWPS.

“The case is under investigation that includes recording the affected students’ statements. Based on the investigation report, necessary action will be taken,” said V. Sathish Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Tiruvannamalai.