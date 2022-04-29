Probe into Kalimedu fire tragedy begins today

The probe into the causes of the Kalimedu fire tragedy will begin on Saturday with the visit of Principal Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management) Kumar Jayant to the spot.

Sources said the official would stay in Thanjavur for a few days initially to hold his inquiry. If required, he might undertake one more visit.

Meanwhile, an official said one of the reasons for the electrocution was that the person who was supposed to lower the festoon atop the decorated chariot did not do so in the last leg of the procession, which covered about 2 km. He also died in the fire, the official said.