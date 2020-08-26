Probe into custodial death case completed: CB-CID tells HC

‘Awaiting forensic report in the 2019 case’

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Wednesday submitted before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the investigation into the 2019 Madurai custodial torture and death case of a 17-year-old boy had been completed and the agency was awaiting forensic reports.

Taking cognisance of the submission, Justice R. Pongiappan directed the Forensic Department to send the forensic reports within two months so that the CB-CID can file a chargesheet.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2019 by the mother of the boy, who alleged that her son was kept in illegal custody for three days and subjected to custodial torture by S.S. Colony police. He was picked up for inquiry into a case of jewel theft. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Earlier, while ordering a CB-CID probe into the case, the court observed that it was unhappy with the way the case was handled by the police. It said that it would monitor the course of the investigation.

The court had pulled up the police, the GRH and the Juvenile Justice Board for not acting fairly in the case. No post mortem was conducted nor a case was registered till the intervention of the court. The mother had sought a CB-CID probe. The case was adjourned till November 2 for further hearing.