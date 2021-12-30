Probe into cheating cases against ex-Minister intensifies

VIRUDHUNAGAR

30 December 2021 19:07 IST

Former MLA questioned; complainants give statements in court

Virudhunagar District Police have intensified the probe into cheating cases involving former State Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Even as senior police officials grilled former Sattur MLA M.S.R. Rajavarman for three hours to know from him the whereabouts of Mr. Bhalaji, who has been absconding, five of the complainants gave their statements to the Judicial Officer for Special Court hearing cases against MPs and MLAs on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai range) N. Kamini and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Manohar questioned Mr. Rajavarman and another person, Srinivasan, at District Crime Branch office.

Later, Mr. Rajavarman told reporters that the officials wanted to know the whereabouts of Mr. Bhalaji since he was seen very close to the former Minister. Stating that the police had foisted cases against Mr. Bhalaji, Mr. Rajavarman said the former Dairy Development Minister would come out clean by fighting it out in the court.

“Ever since Mr. Bhalaji left Virudhunagar on December 17, he had not contacted any of the party cadre. Since he has some health issues, he is away,” Mr. Rajavarman said.

Meanwhile, five of the complainants, who had accused Mr. Bhalaji of having cheated them on the promise of getting them jobs in Aavin and other government departments, appeared before the Special Court trying cases against MPs and MLAs in Srivilliputtur.

According to police sources, Ilango, Ravindran, Murugan, Paramasivam and Murugan gave their statements under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure with regard to their complaints to Judicial Officer V. Paramveer.

The police have formed eight special teams to nab Mr. Bhalaji. The police said that a few more complaints of cheating against the former Minister had been received by them.

The statements given before the court would strengthen the case against Mr. Bhalaji, the police said.