Probe into auto driver’s death under way, says Tenkasi SP

Assuring that the investigation into the death of auto driver Kumaresan, 25, will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, Tenkasi Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh on Monday said the probe was already under way, headed by a Deputy Superintendent.

Kumaresan’s father Navaneethakrishnan, of Veerakeralampudur, stated in his complaint that a sub-inspector and another policeman beat his son severely after summoning him for a petition inquiry on a property dispute. The assault resulted in internal bleeding and subsequently, Kumaresan died two days ago in Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. After a videographed post-mortem, the family received the body and performed last rites.

Police pickets were deployed to ensure that there were no untoward incidents as Kumaresan’s relatives blocked the road after the news of his death spread in the hamlet.