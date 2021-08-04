Probe charges against Ennore plant, says NGT

CHENNAI

04 August 2021 00:19 IST

Reports allege leaks in slurry pipes

The Ennore thermal power plant is expected to strictly comply with the conditions imposed on it for the disposal of fly ash, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal said. It should also take necessary steps to see that the fly ash is generated in a scientific manner, the bench added.

The tribunal further said the power plant should ensure that ash slurries being conveyed through the pipes do not result in spillage and affect nearby waterbodies.

It made these observations while initiating a suo motu case against the power plant following media reports that it was deviating from its approved alignment and that there were leaks in the pipes meant for transferring the ash slurry from the plant.

Advertising

Advertising

The bench ordered that a joint committee be appointed to look into the complaint. The committee, it said, should comprise the Tiruvallur Collector, a senior officer from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, officers from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Public Works Department and the Water Resources Organisation, the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The committee has been directed to ascertain if Tangedco flouted any rules. It must also find out if there were any deviations in the proposed alignment of the pipes and leakages resulting in water contamination. If any damage was caused to the waterbodies, remedial measures must be undertaken for their restoration.

The committee has also been directed to assess the environmental compensation to be paid by Tangedco for any alleged violations.