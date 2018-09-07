Probe begins into Srirangam idol theft

Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel at the Srirangam temple on Thursday | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The Idol Wing CID team, led by Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel, began an inquiry into a complaint of alleged theft of ancient idols and artefacts from the famous Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple here on Thursday.

The preliminary inquiry is being conducted in accordance with a direction of the Madras High Court, which instructed the Idol Wing CID to conduct the inquiry into the complaint and file a report after six weeks.

The team spent over three hours inspecting various shrines within the sprawling temple complex .

Mr. Manickavel and his team inspected the spot near the ‘dwajasthambam’, the Thousand Pillar Mandapam and various shrines.

The allegations raised by Mr. Narasimhan were heard and the response of the temple Joint Commissioner.