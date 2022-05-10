Pro-Tamil groups to boycott Mullivaikkal memorial meeting opposing BJP’s participation

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, May 17 Movement and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam have pulled out of the event

Periyarist organisations and pro-Tamil groups have decided to boycott the ‘Mullivaikkal Genocide’ memorial meeting and panel discussion scheduled here for May 14 in protest against the organiser’s decision to invite BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai to the event.

The Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, the May 17 Movement and the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam have announced their decision to boycott the meeting, in which representatives of the DMK, the AIADMK, the BJP, the PMK, the VCK, the MDMK, the SDPI, the TVK, the Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaignar Peravai, the AMMK and a few other student and political organisations are expected to take part.

In a statement, DVK president Kolathur Mani said the few leaders mentioned in the list of speakers neither had any real concern for the plight of ‘Eelam Tamils’, nor did they want to provide a lasting solution to their situation. “I understand they are participating in the event as if it was a ‘Thithi’ or a ‘Thevasam’. The DVK will not participate in this meeting,” he said.

Criticising the organisers, poet Meena Kandasamy, tweeted: “BJP in a conference on Mullivaikkal Genocide is against everything that iyakkam/LTTE/ resistance stood for. The aim of the liberation struggle, self-determination, Tamil sovereignty was based on a egalitarian secular nation – NEVER a Hindu nation. BJP will communalise the Tamils.”

Event organiser Parimaindhan, who is the coordinator of Tamil Nadu Manavar Kootamaippu, told The Hindu that the idea was to bring parties of varied ideologies together on the issue of Sri Lankan Tamils. “The political parties that realise the importance of creating a common agenda have agreed to send their representatives. Both the PMK and the VCK, who are on the opposite sides of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, will share the stage,” said Mr. Parimaindhan.

Asked whether there was any possibility of withdrawing the invitation extended to Mr. Annamalai, he said, “It is the right of the political organisations to do what they want. But withdrawing the invitation is out of the question.”