‘Pro-poor approach of MGR, Jaya gave T.N. edge’

CHENNAI

25 February 2021 02:30 IST

CM reiterates challenge of open debate

The “pro-poor” approach of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa made Tamil Nadu a role model for other States in the areas of welfare and development, AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Addressing a public meeting in R.K. Nagar, Chennai, to mark Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, Mr. Palaniswami said the two leaders were known for philanthropy. “Ours is a party that gives away [assistance] to people, whereas the DMK is a spoiler,” the Chief Minister said.

Giving an account of the various welfare measures undertaken by his government, Mr. Palaniswami accused DMK president M.K. Stalin of “indulging in nitpicking” and reiterated his challenge of a direct debate with Mr. Stalin. Pointing out that the State had suffered from electricity shortage when the DMK was in power, Mr. Palaniswami said uninterrupted power was being supplied for the last three years, paving the way for industrial investment.

The Chief Minister assured the minorities that his party would work for the interests of the community, and this was the policy of the party since the days of MGR. He said the State had been a “haven” under the AIADMK’s rule.

Among those present at the meeting were E. Madhusudanan, party presidium chairman, and J.C.D. Prabhakar, organisation secretary.