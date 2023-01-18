Pro-jallikattu activists, section of scientists dismiss the conclusion on Pulikulam breed 

January 18, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Pro-jallikattu activists as well as a section of scientists have dismissed the conclusion of a group of researchers that the Pulikulam bull is a cross-bred animal.

G. Srinivasan, Assistant Professor and Head of the Pulikulam Cattle Research Station at Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, says the website of the ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (https://nbagr.icar.gov.in/en/registered-cattle) has identified Pulikulam as one of the four registered cattle breeds from Tamil Nadu. The morphometric characteristics are enough to substantiate the breed’s indigenous features, like hump, which are not found in foreign breeds.

“Right from its horns and dewlap to skin colour — the female in grey and the male in black — ...it is a native breed. Further, the extensive grazing in such hot climatic conditions comes naturally only to the native breed,” Mr. Srinivasan says. The breed, he adds, is named after a village in the district.

Asserting that Pulikulam, just like Kangayam, is a “100% native breed”, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, managing trustee, Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation, calls for sufficient data to substantiate the position against the theory of native breeds.

P. Rajasekar, State president of Jallikattu Peravai, emphasises that the rate of cross-breed among the native breeds cannot be as high as being made out in the study. Besides, “the very characteristic features of the native breeds, such as Pulikulam and Kangayam, set them apart from imported animals,” he argues.

On the male-female ratio of the native breeds, Mr. Rajasekar, who had fought in the Supreme Court against the ban on jallikattu, says fewer bulls are good enough for reproduction. Also, the bulls are sold because managing a large number of them is very challenging because of their rough character.

Asked for opinion on the conclusion, K.S. Palanisamy, Commissioner of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, says the State government has filed a detailed counter in the Supreme Court (on such a matter).

(With inputs from S. Sundar, R. Jayashree and B. Tilak Chandar in Madurai and T. Ramakrishnan in Chennai.)