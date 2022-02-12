Pro-BJP wave has started in Tamil Nadu, says Annamalai

DINDIGUL

12 February 2022 21:44 IST

‘Stalin, his govt. find fault with Modi for their inefficiency’

With just less than a week left for polling to the urban local bodies election, a wave has started in favour of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, said party State president K. Annamalai here on Saturday.

Speaking at a party cadre meeting, he said the people, especially the downtrodden, were deeply affected due to the nonchalant attitude of the DMK government. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his government found fault with the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their inefficiency.

When the State government could not even deliver the Pongal gift hampers to the cardholders properly, the Centre had so effectively administered over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people by moving them to every nook and cranny of the country that the pandemic had come under control, he said.

He said after nearly over a decade, the BJP was contesting elections on its own in Tamil Nadu, which had come as a blessing in disguise. Every vote the party would get would be for the good governance of Mr. Modi, and the presence of the elected representatives from the party in urban local bodies would ensure corruption-free governance.

Mr. annamalai said in the last one week the response and reception the BJP got from the people had increased. The people were eager to vote for the lotus (the BJP’s symbol), he said and urged the cadre to ensure that the voters had no hassle in reaching polling stations on February 19.

He said Mr. Stalin was afraid of facing the people and seeking votes in person. “Women voters, I am confident, will ask Mr. Stalin about the promised monthly assistance of ₹1,000. In a bid to avoid such embarrassment, he had conveniently chosen to address the people online. When 2.64 crore people were expected to vote, the Chief Minister had preferred to neglect them, he charged.

He also targeted Food Minister R. Sakkarapani (who hailed from Oddanchatram in Dindigul district) for the distribution of ‘substandard food items’ through ration shops and demanded his resignation.