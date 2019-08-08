Prizes given away to mothers who breast feed

Breastfeeding mothers were given prizes at a programme organised by the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH ) at Adukkamparai.

Prizes were also distributed to students for exemplifying their skills through various cultural programmes held as part of the Breastfeeding Week.

During the week, the mothers and pregnant women were educated about the concept of ‘Amutham Thaipaal Maiyam’, or breast milk banks launched in the hospital, encouraging more mothers to engage with this initiative.

While presiding over the valedictory session on Wednesday, GVMCH Dean R. Selvi gave away prizes to infants with appreciable growth due to breast-feeding, and mothers too got prizes for grooming infants under supervision of medical experts.

Dr. Selvi suggested that a child could be breastfed for 24 months.

“The milk bank started in the hospital in April 2018. So far 3,989 mothers have donated their milk to the bank. A total of 3,377 infants who were in need of mother’s milk benefited through this Milk Bank,” she said.

Awareness programmes for mothers and mothers to-be, poster and quiz contests, ‘villu paatu’ play and lectures by experts were organised by the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital at Adukkamparai in Vellore as part of the week.