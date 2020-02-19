Tamil Nadu

Privilege issue against two Tamil channels referred to committee

The issue relates to a statement about the revenue generated by TASMAC that the channels had reported on

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Wednesday referred to the Privileges Committee, the privilege motion moved against satellite channels News 18 and Puthiya Thalaimurai by Electricity Minister P. Thangamani.

“As there seems to be a privilege issue I am referring the same to the Privileges Committee as per 226 of the Assembly rules,” Mr. Dhanapal said.

According to Mr. Thangamani, who moved a privilege motion under 210 of the Assembly rules, while responding to a question related to the revenue generated by the TASMAC, all he had said was an increase in the price had resulted in more revenue. “We have also allotted ₹3 crore for creating awareness about the evils of drinking. But the channels reported that revenue had increased as more and more people are drinking,” he said.

