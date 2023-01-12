ADVERTISEMENT

Privilege against the visitor sitting in Governor’s box

January 12, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday referred to the Privilege Committee the incident of a person sitting in the visitors’ box allotted to the Governor’s entourage and recording the proceedings on a mobile phone.

The issue was raised by DMK member T.R.B. Raja, who said that according to the Assembly Rule 87, even the members of the House “shall not carry any mobile phone into the House”.

Mr. Raja said he immediately brought it to the attention of the watch and ward staff.

