Private vaccination centres have administered over 1.25 lakh doses

28,672 people in 18 to 44 age group vaccinated on Sunday

In the last 30 days, private COVID vaccination centres (PCVC) administered 1,25,200 doses of vaccines, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

On Sunday, 28,672 people in the 18 to 44 age group were vaccinated. In 2,341 sessions held in the State, as many as 412 healthcare workers and 1,279 frontline workers were vaccinated.

Among the 53,936 people who were inoculated in a day, 17,413 were in the 45 to 59 years age group and had co-morbidities and 6,160 were senior citizens.

Since January 16, a total of 307,196 sessions have been held to administer Covishield and Covaxin.

As many as 87,70,477 people have been provided the vaccines. They include 8,28,073 healthcare workers, 10,37,987 frontline workers, 11,97,378 people in the 18 to 44 years age group, 31,71,781 people with co-morbid conditions in the 45 to 59 years age group and a total of 25,35,268 senior citizens.