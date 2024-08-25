ADVERTISEMENT

Private sugar mills warned against smuggling cane meant for co-operative sugar mill

Published - August 25, 2024 11:17 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth has warned private sugar mills against smuggling sugarcane from agricultural fields, exclusively meant for the Kallakurichi co-operative sugar mill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said that only 3.25 lakh tonnes of sugarcane were available at the sugar mill for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 cane crushing seasons. Private sugar mills with the help of middlemen had been resorting to smuggling registered and unregistered sugarcane from agricultural fields, exclusively meant for the co-operative mill. 

He said the administration had banned the use of both registered and unregistered sugarcane by private mills, in order to ensure adequate cane availability for the sugar mill.

Stringent action would be taken against the private sugar mills found transporting even unregistered cane from an area reserved for co-operative mill. The vehicles will be seized and criminal action would be initiated against middlemen, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US