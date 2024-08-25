GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private sugar mills warned against smuggling cane meant for co-operative sugar mill

Published - August 25, 2024 11:17 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth has warned private sugar mills against smuggling sugarcane from agricultural fields, exclusively meant for the Kallakurichi co-operative sugar mill.

The Collector said that only 3.25 lakh tonnes of sugarcane were available at the sugar mill for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 cane crushing seasons. Private sugar mills with the help of middlemen had been resorting to smuggling registered and unregistered sugarcane from agricultural fields, exclusively meant for the co-operative mill. 

He said the administration had banned the use of both registered and unregistered sugarcane by private mills, in order to ensure adequate cane availability for the sugar mill.

Stringent action would be taken against the private sugar mills found transporting even unregistered cane from an area reserved for co-operative mill. The vehicles will be seized and criminal action would be initiated against middlemen, he said.

 

