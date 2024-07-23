ADVERTISEMENT

Private sugar mills warned against smuggling cane meant exclusively for co-operative sugar mill

Published - July 23, 2024 07:05 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Stringent action will be taken against private sugar mills for transporting even unregistered cane from an area reserved for a co-operative mill, says DRO

The Hindu Bureau

The District Revenue Officer of Chengalrayan Co-operative Sugar Mills Limited has warned private sugar mills against smuggling sugarcane from agricultural fields, meant exclusively for the co-operative sugar mill.

According to R. Muthumeenakshi, DRO of the Co-operative Sugar Mill, at present, only 2.75 lakh tonnes of sugarcane is available at the sugar mill. In such a situation, private sugar mills with the help of middlemen had been resorting to smuggling registered as well as unregistered sugarcane from agricultural fields, meant exclusively for the co-operative sugar mill.

The DRO said the co-operative sugar mill had banned use of both registered and unregistered sugarcane by private mills, in order to maintain availability of cane for the sugar mill. Stringent action will be taken against private sugar mills for transporting even unregistered cane from an area reserved for a co-operative mill. The vehicles will be seized and criminal action would be initiated against middlemen, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US