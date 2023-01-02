Private schools welcome new portal for approval, but appeal for more reforms

January 02, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - CHENNAI

While welcoming the launch of an online portal by the School Education department to ease the recognition process for private schools, a few associations representing private schools have appealed for more reforms in the recognition process.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched the portal, which is expected to benefit roughly 15,000 private schools in the State. These schools have long been demanding the simplification of the process for fresh recognition and renewal from the government.

Neelan Arasu, coordinator, Federation of Association of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, said that while an online portal was attempted by the previous AIADMK government, the schools still had to submit physical copies to officials concerned. “Such issues have been rectified and a more streamlined process has been introduced now, which is a welcome change,” he said.

While stating that he was not hopeful about corruption-related issues being completely eradicated as the process still involved multiple levels of approvals and inspections by officials, he, however, said that the system would expedite the process.

He said that another key advantage of the new system will be the possibility of gathering all infrastructure related information about every private school in one system, which according to him was non-existent until now.

“This can eventually be made public for everyone to see,” he said, adding that the government should develop a grading system for schools based on this information so that the parents can easily know the quality of the schools. He added that such information about government schools should also be collected and made public.

N Vijayan, patron, Unified District Self-financing Schools Association, said that while the move has been a welcome one, the government should consider bringing approvals from different departments under one roof.

He said that while approval from the School Education department can be applied and obtained online with the new portal, the necessary approvals from other departments like Health and Fire departments have to be done outside the system. “Such approvals should also be integrated into a single window system,” he demanded.