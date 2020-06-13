Private schools warned against collecting fees

The Directorate of Matriculation Schools (DMS) in Tamil Nadu has warned private schools against collecting fees during the ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19.

The warning comes in the backdrop of sporadic complaints regarding a section of schools pressurising parents to pay fees by pointing out that online classes were being conducted.

In a letter sent to all the Chief Educational Officers, the DMS has cited the earlier order issued by the office clearly stating that none of the schools during the lockdown should demand the students to pay either the fees pending for the previous academic year or for the present academic year. Highlighting that the office has received complaints that a few schools were violating this order, the letter said that appropriate action will be taken against any school pressurising students or parents for the payment of fees.

Meanwhile, in another development in the School Education Department, an order issued by the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department said that C. Usharani, Director of Government Education, was unwell and has gone on medical leave till July 7, 2020. M. Palanichamy, Director of Elementary Education, will be holding the post as additional charge.