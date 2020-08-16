Private schools still conducting online classes for KG students

CHENNAI

16 August 2020 00:13 IST

This is in violation of both Central and State guidelines

A section of private schools in and around Chennai has been allegedly conducting regular online classes for kindergarten or pre-primary children, in violation of the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments.

Both Pragyata guidelines for digital education issued by the Centre and the State guidelines for digital and online education clearly mention that no online classes should be scheduled for pre-primary classes for teaching curriculum.

“Online sessions may be scheduled for interacting with parents and guiding them for not more than 30 minutes,” clause 6.7.6 of the School Education Department guidelines say.

The parent of a UKG student from an international school near Tambaram, however, said that online classes were being conducted daily, for one-and-a-half to two hours, for the past one month.

“Sometimes my child has to use a phone and not a laptop, as we need it for work. She gets exhausted and her eyes are strained,” she said.

She said that parents also have to be available with the child, as writing and other exercises are to be monitored.

Another parent of an LKG student from a school near Velachery said that though the sessions were supposed to be held with breaks, they were often held without any.

“It may make sense if the sessions are held at least with fewer students, attending on a rotation basis. It is very difficult when 20 or 30 of these children are attending at a time, as they find it difficult to focus,” she said.

S. Arumainathan, president, the Tamil Nadu Students’ Parents’ Welfare Association, said the association was receiving complaints from parents in Chennai, particularly those who were working.

“They feel that online classes for kindergarten children are not just a punishment for the children, but also for parents who are now working from home,” he said.

Stressing the need for a government monitoring committee and a helpline for complaints on classes and schools pressuring for fee payment, he said the association was planning on highlighting the issue before the Madras High Court, that was already hearing a case on online education.

Neelan Arasu, coordinator, the Federation of Association of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, however, said that many schools had to conduct these classes because of expectations from the parents.

“While some parents may not prefer it, many of them expect schools to have regular engagement with their children,” he said.

“Moreover, the guidelines came in late, and the schools had started online classes well before that. They find it difficult to suddenly stop, as the parents will not like this,” he said.

He, however, added that the federation was now strongly advising schools not to conduct regular classes for kindergarten children. “Instead, we are asking them to conduct short sessions, mainly for the parents, on nutrition and games, that can be used for teaching,” he said, adding that many schools had already stopped the classes.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that the guidelines were binding on all schools and necessary action would be taken on specific complaints.