Private schools should not coerce parents to pay fees, TN Minister says

Private schools should not coerce parents to pay 35% more fees for the current academic year and they should be given time, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan in Gobichettipalayam on Thursday.
The Minister said that private schools had already collected 40% fees and the Madras High Court had on Wednesday permitted private schools to collect 35% more fees. “Parents should not be forced to pay the fees,” he said and added that stipulated time should be given to them to pay the fees.
The Minister said that though COVID-19 positive cases had dropped in many districts, the situation is not favourable to reopen the schools at present. He said that private schools should not conduct special classes before the reopening of schools and warned of action if violations were found.
Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 18,000 students had applied for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) coaching and online classes were conducted for them. He reiterated that seeking permanent exemption for the State from NEET is the policy decision of the State government, and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is taking up the issue with the Prime Minister regularly.
