Private schools seek RTE Act exemption

The Vellore District All Private School Owners Association (VDAPSOA) pressed its demand for upgrading primary schools to middle schools and sought exemption from property tax.

Speaking on the occasion, the State joint-general secretary and district secretary of the association, M. Vijayakumar, said that private schools should be exempted from the Right to Education Act (RTE). Resolutions to this effect was adopted at a conference held at Sripuram here on Saturday. The government aid for implementing RTE should reach the schools before the end of the academic year, and permanent registration should be accorded to schools which function for more than 10 years, Mr. Vijayakumar said. He added that to prevent leaking of information from the Educational Management Information System, it should be provided with a log on method prompting a One Time Password (OTP).

Meritorious chools and teachers were honoured on the occasion.