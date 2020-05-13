Private schools give fee concession to children of policemen in Sivaganga district

In a bid to motivate both the policemen and their wards, the private schools in Sivaganga district have announced concession in tuition fee payment.

"From as low as 12 %, the concession has been extended up to 50 % for the children of policemen studying in these schools. Initially, eight institutions have come forward to support the children and we hope many other institutions will come forward," said Superintendent of Police Rohit Nathan on Wednesday.

According to the SP, the one time concession may help both the parents and also may not strain the institutions. "The benefit will go to all the policemen and officers who were members in the District Police Club," he said and added that those interested in taking the concession shall get a bonafide certificate from the office.

For the children of policemen and special sub-inspectors (SSI), the schools have extended fee concession of 40 % on the fee to be remitted for the ensuing term.

Similarly, for Sub-Inspectors and above categories, they have announced 30 % fee concession. If there were three children from one family studying in a school, they have given 50% concession.

A policeman in Devakottai sub-division, said that he has two children, studying in a private matriculation school. "The 40 % concession would help me in a big way as my wife, also employed, hasn't got her salary from her private firm in the town due to the lockdown. The concession given by the school has come as a big relief as I can manage the expenses now even without the salary from my wife," he said.

A school correspondent said that it was voluntary and a kind gesture shown by the managements towards the families of policemen.

The private schools in Manamadurai, Karaikudi, M Koilpatti and Sivaganga town have come forward to give the concession. More institutions may join in the coming days, he said.