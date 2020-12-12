Private schools can conduct half-yearly exams online, TN Minister says

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan

Private schools, if required, can conduct half-yearly examinations through the online mode and the State government has no objections to this, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan at Gobichettipalayam on Saturday.

Addressing the media after inaugurating various development work projects, the Minister said that half-yearly examinations for government schools have been postponed and private schools can conduct the exams if they wanted to.

Asked whether the syllabus will be revised as the working days of schools are getting reduced, the Minister said that questions will be asked only from the lessons that are taught to the students and a detailed statement will be released with regard to this in a few days.

To a question that former Minister Thangam Thennarasu demanded a white paper over the issue of non-purchase of Sahitya Akademi books for libraries, Mr. Sengottaiyan said the government is doing its duty and there is no need for any white paper.