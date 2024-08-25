Private projects sanctioned by banks and financial institutions in TN almost doubles in 2023-24

The number of private sector projects in Tamil Nadu financed by banks and financial institutions increased to 83 in 2023-24 from 44 in 2022-23, according to data shared in a recent bulletin by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

However, the State’s share in overall project cost of ₹3,90,978 crore dipped to 3% in 2023-24, from a share of 4.8% in the total cost of ₹2,66,546 crore in 2022-23.

The number of private projects sanctioned by banks and financial institutions in Tamil Nadu was 40 in 2021-22, as per the data.

The study titled Private Corporate Investment: Growth in 2023-24 and Outlook for 2024-25, presented an analysis of investment intentions of private corporates based on the projects sanctioned by bank and financial institutions as one of the aspects.

The study gathered data on investment intentions through three different sources including banks and financial institutions which are involved in the business of project finance to private corporates, finances raised for capex purpose through the external commercial borrowings and funding raised through initial public offerings, follow-on public offerings (FPOs) and rights issues by the private corporates for capex purpose.

It focuses on projects that receive funding from the three sources, having a project cost exceeding ₹10 crore, and majority ownership stake of project with private corporates.

Capital investment by private corporates, a major driver of India’s long-term growth, has been gaining traction, after moderating during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The investment intentions of private corporates remained buoyant during 2023-24 as reflected in rising total number of projects as well as the total cost of projects sanctioned by banks and financial institutions. During 2023- 24, about 944 projects got assistance from banks and financial institutions with a record high total cost of projects of ₹3,90,978 crore, as compared to 547 projects sanctioned during the previous year having total cost of ₹2,66,546 crore, it said.

The state-wise distribution of projects sanctioned by banks and financial institutions revealed that the top five states viz., Gujarat (14.7%), Maharashtra (11.7%), Karnataka (11.1%), Andhra Pradesh (10.1%) and Uttar Pradesh (7.6%) together accounted for about 55 per cent of the total cost of projects sanctioned during 2023-24, the study said.

“The number of private corporate investment projects funded by banks, financial institutions rose to a multi-year high of 83 in 2023-24. However, Tamil Nadu’s share fell to 3% in 2023-24 from 8.8% in 2021-22 for 3%, Vidya Mahambare, Union Bank Chair Professor of Economics and Director (Research and FPM) at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, said.

In contrast, the share of neighbouring states of Karnataka (11.1% in 2023-24 from 7.3% in 2022-23) and Andhra Pradesh (10.1% in 2023-24 from 4.4%) has risen sharply, she noted.

“It should be noted that the list of projects is dominated by infrastructure projects – over 55% of projects are from power and roads. It also excludes projects funded by internal sources as well as from foreign direct investment. If the state’s share in the overall investment including both industry and services from all funding sources is considered, Tamil Nadu is likely to have ranked higher,” Ms. Mahambare noted.

K E Raghunathan, national chairman, Association of Indian Entrepreneurs said it is important to note that Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have grown to a level of having over 10% share of the total projects sanctioned in 2023-24.

Tamil Nadu ranks only at 12th place in 2023-24 in terms of share in total project cost, when compared to no 1 position in 2018-19. Uttar Pradesh has seen its share in total project cost drop to 7.6% in 2023-24 from 16.2%, while Odisha has seen its share fall to 6.7% to 11.8%, he noted.