Private news channel lodges complaint against YouTuber

The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai police is examining a complaint submitted by News18 Tamil Nadu, a private television news channel, against Maridhas, a YouTuber, accusing him of defaming its editor and journalists and trying to incite communal disturbance.

In the complaint filed with Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, the channel said that on July 5, he sent an e-mail to the media house falsely accusing its journalists of running an anti-Hindu campaign for the past four years.

He also claimed that the channel was operated by Dravida Kazhagam and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supporters.

He posted a video mentioning the same allegation on his YouTube channel, following which many others sent similar e-mails to the channel, besides abusing its journalists. The complaint added that he also posted fake e-mails on his Twitter handle as if the company management had endorsed his allegations.

Denying allegations of being anti-Hindu, the channel, in its complaint, said it had not sent any e-mail to him and sought action against him.