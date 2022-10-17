Private medical college fee hike is unjustified: Anbumani

ADVERTISEMENT

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said that decision of the Fee Fixation Committee to hike the fees of private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu by ₹35,000 – ₹1,00,000 and the maximum fee that can be charged being fixed at ₹29.40 lakh was unjustified.

Dr. Anbumani added the government must create a situation where poor and middle class students are also able to study in private medical colleges without experiencing financial burden. The State and Central government didn’t intervene when the private medical colleges managed to dismantle Medical Council of India’s direction that 50% of the seats in private medical colleges should be charged the same fee charged in government medical colleges, he charged.

“When the Madras High Court in an order dated September 9 had stated that present fee structure should continue until the Medical Council of India releases a corrected fee structure, hiking fees should be considered contempt of court,” he said.

The fees currently charged by private medical colleges are already beyond the means and reach of poor and middle class medical students. “Hiking it further is not right. This would create a situation where medical education will only be reserved for the rich,” he contended.