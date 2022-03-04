Private matriculation schools in TN warned about punishing students for non-payment of fees

Concerns had been raised about children being made to sit outside classrooms due to non payment of fees

The Directorate of Matriculation Schools has warned schools in Tamil Nadu about sending students out of classrooms and making them sit outside, owing to non-payment of fees.

Concerns regarding this had been brought to the attention of the Directorate, and it had been pointed out that in any situation, if students are sent out of class for non-payment of fees or if their parents are humiliated, it amounts to denying children their basic right to education.

“Taking into consideration the welfare of students, in the coming days, such incidents should not happen in any matriculation school in the state,” the circular from the Director of Matriculation Schools said. It further said that instructions regarding the same have been given to all district-level officials, and they should ensure that this is strictly followed.

Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) and District Educational Officers have been further instructed to give special attention to any such complaints they receive and take immediate action. CEOs have additionally been asked to inform the Directorate about such complaints.