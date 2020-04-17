Private hospitals sealed for treating COVID-19 patients

A private nursing home in Konavattam was sealed on Thursday night for treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Revenue official from Vellore said that Indira Nursing Home was sealed after the inquires revealed that there was a ‘prima facie’ evidence that it treated COVID-19 patients. Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said no private clinic or hospital should treat patients with fever and breathing problems.

Despite his warning, the clinic and its main centre in Saidapet treated patients with fever and breathing problems. Once the condition of the patients deteriorated they were referred to CMC hospital. While a 46-year-old male patient from Saidapet died on April 8, a 52-year-old woman is battling for life in CMC, health officials said.

Three more contacts of the woman are being treated in CMC after their blood samples tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, they sealed three rooms in the main hospital in Saidapet on Friday for the violations of the rules.