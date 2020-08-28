Private hospitals ordered to dedicate beds for COVID-19 patients

The government has declared through an order that the five private hospitals would each dedicate 300 beds and Jipmer 700 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

District Collector T. Arun issued the order under the provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005, stating the urgent need of more dedicated facilities to take care of the COVID-19 patients in view of the worsening pandemic crisis and the saturation of existing medical facilities.

The hospitals which will dedicate 300 beds each are Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences, Ousudu, Aarupadai Veedu Medical College & Hospital, Kirurnampakkam, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College And Research Institute, Pillayarkuppam, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital, Kalitheerthalkuppam, Madagadipet and Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalapet.

In a separate order, Jipmer has been directed to dedicate 700 beds for severe COVID-19 patients given the urgent need for more beds to take care of the patients with co-morbidities requiring intensive medical attention.