Private hospitals in Sivakasi asked to report fever, cough cases to local authorities

Sivakasi Sub-Collector, C. Dinesh Kumar, has instructed private hospitals in the revenue division to intimate details of patients who come for treatment for fever, cold, cough and respiratory problems to the Department of Health.

The instruction comes days after death of two patients who were referred to Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai by different private hospitals without intimating the local health officials.

In both cases, one in Sattur and another in Sivakasi, the patients who were admitted for some health complications were referred to the GRH by the private hospitals. “The hospitals did not inform about them to the local health officials,” an official said.

Subsequently, they died in GRH and their funeral took place without the knowledge of the local authorities.

“Only after their funeral, we got intimation that they had tested COVID-19 positive,” an official said.

In both the cases, the family members performed rituals without knowing that the deceased had been infected.

“If we had known about the infection, we would have taken all precautions to ensure social distancing so that the local people are not infected,” the official added.

Against this backdrop, the Sub-Collector said the details of the patients who get treatment for fever, cold, cough and respiratory problems in private hospitals should be intimated to the Sivakasi Block Medical Officer, Chief Medical Officer of Sivakasi Government hospital, Deputy Director, Health Services, Sivakasi by 8 p.m. daily.

Similarly, if the patients are referred to other hospitals when their health conditions worsen, the details of patients and the hospitals to which they are referred should also be intimated to the health officials immediately.

Virudhunagar district has recorded four deaths due to COVID-19 so far. It has reported a total of 275 cases with 126 active cases.