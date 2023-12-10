HamberMenu
Private hospitals conduct health camps in Saidapet

Areas selected based on heavy concentration of slum settlements

December 10, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Seven private hospitals conducted health camps in localities under Saidapet constituency on Sunday in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. 

The health department coordinated the camps in and around Saidapet as there is a concentration of hutments along the Adyar riverbanks. Hospitals that offered their services included Apollo, Sri Ramachandra Medical College hospital, Billroth, Kauvery, MGM Healthcare, Medway and Karpaga Vinayaga.

Nodal officers deputed 

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health has deputed six nodal officers who are in the cadre of joint director of public health and preventive medicine to monitor disease prevention and control work. 

Similarly, for each zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation, officials in the cadre of deputy directors have been deputed. The deputed officials have been instructed to report to the respective assignments by Monday. 

