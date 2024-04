April 07, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

MedIndia Hospitals has organised ‘My gut, My Health” as part of World Health Day celebrations. T.S. Chandrasekar, chairman and chief gastroenterologist of the hospital, said the event would be on for three months till June 30. The registrants will be offered medical consultation free of cost. People may register by calling 9840993135. Registrants will be given appointment slots for the upcoming week, on all weekdays except Sundays and public holidays, a release said.