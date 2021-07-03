Private hospital in Namakkal suspended from treating COVID-19 patients

The hospital was found to have violated State government guidelines

The Namakkal district administration has temporarily suspended approval given to a private hospital for COVID-19 treatment after it was found to violate the State government’s guidelines.

In a statement, District Collector Shreya P. Singh said that a monitoring team has been deployed under Joint Director, Health Services to conduct checks at private hospitals and laboratories here and to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

According to health officials, permission to treat COVID-19 patients was temporarily suspended to a private hospital in Rasipuram after it was found violating State government’s protocols. Officials said that patients who were overcharged by two private hospitals in Thiruchengode were also refunded the amount collected beyond State government guidelines and the hospital were given show-cause notices.

Ms. Singh said that a private lab in Namakkal town was also warned for collecting swab samples without permission and action was taken against another private lab for overcharging patients for RT-PCR tests.