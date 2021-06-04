Private hospital in Coimbatore barred from treating new COVID-19 patients

The notice was issued to Dr. Muthu’s Hospital, Saravanampatti late on Thursday

Following complaints of collection of exorbitant treatment charges from COVID-19 patients, the Coimbatore district administration directed a private hospital in Saravanampatti to not admit any new COVID-19 patients till the completion of an inquiry.

The notice was issued to Dr. Muthu’s Hospital, Saravanampatti late on Thursday by E. Raja, Joint Director of Health Services (in-charge) for Coimbatore district. According to the notice, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, the hospital allegedly did not cooperate with the inquiry and audit process initiated by the district administration. Hence, the hospital was “temporarily suspended” from treating any new COVID-19 in-patients as per the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act, 1997 and Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments (Regulation) Rules, 2018.

“The COVID-19 in-patients who are currently in your facility should be discharged after complete treatment following the protocols and medical ethics. No patients should be discharged prematurely from your hospital,” the notice said.

On Thursday, the district administration initiated inquiries against four private hospitals in Coimbatore district including Dr. Muthu’s Hospital following multiple complaints regarding exorbitant rates for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Officials privy to the inquiry said on Friday that suitable action will also be initiated against the remaining three private hospitals once the inquiry is completed.