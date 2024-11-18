 />
Private hospital holds free diabetes screening camp in Chengalpattu

Event held to mark World Diabetes Day observed on November 14

Published - November 18, 2024 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Renga Hospital in Chengalpattu conducted a free diabetes screening camp from November 15 to 17 to mark World Diabetes Day. The camp was held in collaboration with Apollo Pro Health. Chengalpattu Collector S. Arunraj inaugurated the camp and launched a souvenir in the presence of Chief Educational Officer C. Karpagam, Joint Director of Health Services P.S. Theerthalingam, and Medical Director of Preventive Health from Apollo Hospitals Shreevidya.

Sree Renga Hospital’s K.P. Pichumani and Anuradha Pichumani spoke on the significance of World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14 annually. The occasion also marked the second year of a five-year awareness programme on healthy living for school students conducted by the hospital. Test for blood sugar levels, body mass index analysis, and screening for eye, foot, and dental complications were done. A diet exhibition and counselling on food habits and a puppet show on diabetes management were held.

