Private firm favoured for issuing FCs: Stalin

‘Minister issued circular among RTOs’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday alleged that the Transport Department had allowed a private company to make a huge profit in the issuance of fitness certificates (FC) to transport vehicles.

In a statement in Chennai, he said Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar had issued a circular among Regional Transport Officers, saying that speed monitors, GPS machines and reflectors should be purchased from a particular company in Erode and Chennai, before issuing fitness certificates.

Call for probe

“Officials have been directed to verify the certificate in the website of the private company. It is a shame that road transport offices have been converted into branches of the private company. What is the relationship between the Transport Minister and the private company? It should be probed by the DVAC,” the DMK chief said.

Circular withdrawn

Mr. Stalin said that even though the circular had been withdrawn in the wake of a court direction, the practice of buying machines and receiving a nod from the private company for issuing FCs continued.

Urging Mr. Vijayabhaskar to give up the practice, Mr. Stalin said if the DMK was elected to power, action would be taken against those involved in the irregularities.