Tamil Nadu

Private buses in Dharmapuri to ply between 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dharmapuri Bus Operators Association has announced that private buses would be operated from Wednesday in compliance with government guidelines, such as 60% passenger intake, physical distancing, disinfection of buses, use of gloves and sanitisers by the crew, and disallowing passengers without masks.

Permitted zone

The buses will only operate between 5 a.m and 9 p.m. The association also said the buses would ply only within the permitted zone, from Vellore to Dharmapuri, which shall not require an e-pass from the authorities.

The bus crew would collect only the prevailing ticket fare.

Guidelines

Any violation of the guidelines by the private buses would have to be dealt with by the owners. The association said it would not intervene on behalf of buses that faced action for violating the guidelines.

