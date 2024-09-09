ADVERTISEMENT

Private building owners will not be allowed to install ‘no parking’ boards on public spaces, Chennai police tells Madras High Court

Published - September 09, 2024 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji direct the police to publicise the penal consequences of doing so

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court has recorded a submission made on behalf of Greater Chennai City Police (GCCP) that it would educate owners of private buildings to not install ‘no parking’ boards, barricades or sand bags on public roads to prevent parking of motor vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji recorded the submission made by Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) R. Muniyapparaj and said the people should also be made aware of the penal consequences of staking claim over public places.

The order was passed while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by C.S. Nandhakumar who complained about many private building owners unlawfully erecting ‘no parking’ signage boards or placing barricades on public roads to prevent vehicle parking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner said such illegal activity could be spotted rampantly in areas such as Adyar, T. Nagar, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Mambalam, Ashok Nagar and the suburbs of Chennai city. He alleged the illegal act was being committed with the knowledge of the police personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the APP reported to the court that the signage boards and barricades in places pointed out by the petitioner had been removed by the police and submitted photographs to support his assertion. The petitioner’s counsel M. Raja Shekhar did not dispute the APP’s submission.

The counsel, however, insisted on issuing a direction to the police to publicise the penal consequences of attempting to occupy public spaces by installing such signage boards and barricades and the APP agreed to do it through the print as well as electronic media within two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US