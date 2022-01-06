Prisons dept. issues fresh set of guidelines

Only one relative or friend allowed to interview the prisoners

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has issued revised guidelines for prisoners and their visitors in the wake of the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases in the State.

Director-General of Police (Prisons & Correctional Services) Sunil Kumar Singh has said that these guidelines would have to be followed from Thursday.

Only one relative or friend of the prisoner lodged in Central Prisons, Special Prisons for Women and District Jails will be allowed to interview the prisoner, twice a month.

Certificate mandatory

Interview timing will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on all days except Saturdays, Sundays and other holidays. Visitor should produce two doses vaccination certificate or COVID-19 negative test report taken 72 hours before interview. Interviews will not be permitted in sub-jails/special sub-jails and Borstal schools. Interviews will be conducted by following safety measures/SOP already issued in this regard, said a press release.