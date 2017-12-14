Prisoner escapes from Vellore Central Prison

A 42-year-old remand prisoner escaped from the Vellore Central Prison for Men on Thursday morning. Teams have been formed nab the prisoner.

P. Sahadevan, a resident of Chinna Kandhili, was arrested in connection with a murder case a few months ago and lodged at the prison. He was found missing from the prison during the roll call at around 6.20 a.m. A prison official said he had scaled the compound wall of the prison and escaped.

“He tied his dhoti to an iron pole erected on the compound wall. Though there is electric fencing running along the compound wall of the prison, the iron poles do not have electricity supply,” a senior prison official said. The prison walls have 230 KV electric fencing.

J. Bhaskaran, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons), Vellore range and G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Superintendent of Prison conducted an inquiry soon after the incident. The official said that teams comprising police and prison personnel have been formed to search for him in various places.