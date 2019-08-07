Prison officials learn to manage stress and strike work-life balance

Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration (APCA), Vellore and Vellore Institute of Technology came together to organise a three-day workshop for prison and correctional officers on Tuesday. More than 30 personnel from the Prisons Department participated in the workshop. It was aimed at enabling the officers to maintain a positive relationship between family and work and help them reduce the stress level at work affecting family life.

While briefing about the course, Professor and Head of Department, VIT Business School, H. Ramaseshan said that the officers would learn to strike a balance between work and life and at the end of the programme they would able to live a quality life. He advised the participants to learn the skills to maintain a positive relationship in different spheres of their life.

Director, APCA, M. Chandra Sekhar who inaugurated the workshop said, “We tend to forget that though we belong to the uniformed services, we ultimately work for our family. One needs to spend quality time with the family to get out of our official schedule.”

Deputy Director, APCA, V. Karuppannan, in his welcome address said the participants should learn from the past experiences of police officials at their workplace and need to balance themselves while discharging their duties, thus fulfilling their duties to the nation and responsibilities towards their family. Professor and Coordinator Beulah Emmanuel proposed a vote of thanks.