Prison Department flags violations by inmates, staff

A circular of the Prison Department, issued by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, has flagged corruption, favouritism and other irregularities in prisons across the State.

DIG Prisons R. Kanagaraj, on behalf of Inspector General of Prisons, sent a circular to all officers of central prisons, district prisons, women prisons and the borstal school in Pudukottai.

The circular said: “It came to the notice of the prison administration that corruption, favouritism to a few and other irregularities are happening in Tamil Nadu prisons, following a discreet enquiry by an appropriate authority. It found that corruption is deep-rooted in prisons and with a motive to gain themselves, a few prison staff demand money from prisoners for providing all facilities inside prisons.”

“Prison staff are abusing their official position for personal gain, the enquiry revealed. Such maladminstration led to the abetment of notorious rowdies and gangsters who indulge in criminal acts beyond the walls, even when they are in prison,” it added. A prison staff in a central prison was found to have close contact with mediapersons and was regularly passing on information about the happenings inside.

Action to be initiated

In another central prison, a male nursing assistant took money from the relatives of a prisoner and smuggled medicines from the prison clinic and sold them to a private clinic.

“A transferred Grade-I warder continues to indulge in irregularities with the help of officers. A district jail superintendent forces the relatives of prisoners to buy groceries, vegetables and pay electricity bills,” said the circular.

A Grade I warder showed caste discrimination inside the prison and a sub-jail superintendent and other prison staff allowed visitors to meet prisoners on holidays.

The DIG said contrary to prison rules, prison staff/ officers had been collecting money and materials from visitors. After obtaining bribe from prisoners, staff allowed them to use their mobile phones and let in food from outside.

The circular said the superior officers had been advised to conduct an appropriate enquiry and initiate action.